HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A female was shot in the face in southwest Houston ancient Wednesday dawn, and police are wondering whether it may be linked to some other unlawful actions.

Authorities reacted to Elm Street close Ashcroft, in which a silver car using five visible bullet holes the driver’s side has been abandoned the scene.

According to researchers, the girl was sitting in the driver’s chair when a person came up and shot her in point-blank selection.

The lady was struck twice in the cheek. Authorities state she’s in critical illness, but is steady.

Another girl who happened to be in the region was flagged down and drove the wounded girl to the hospital.

Police state there are not many details on the suspect because there were no known witnesses, and individuals just heard it and ran out to find out what occurred later.

Investigators on the scene state that this is the third shooting to occur in the last a few hours in the region, and they are wondering whether it’s something related to gang activity.

“The amount of times they shot, they shot five times at that vehicle, so that stands out,” one employee said. “And just the area that it’s in, like you said, there are two other shootings, so that stands out as well.”

HPD is requesting anyone who may have seen something or that knows anything regarding this shooting to get them instantly.

