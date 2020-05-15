Woman shows how to ‘milk’ cucumber in viral TikTok to remove bitterness

A kitchen hack TikTok has gone viral after claiming “milking” a cucumber can remove bitterness from the vegetable.

This week, a lady who goes by @BasicallyPerkfect shared the hack on the video-sharing platform, the place it has since been seen greater than 1m occasions.

According to the lady, who’s from New Orleans, Louisiana, she discovered the trick from her sister-in-law, who stated she was going to “milk” a cucumber whereas slicing up greens for a veggie tray.

“I was like: ‘Excuse me?’” she stated. “I know most little tricks and I had never heard of that.”

However, in accordance to the lady, the trick truly works to remove bitter style from cucumbers.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever had a cucumber that’s a little bit bitter, like it just doesn’t taste fresh. That’s because you have to milk your cucumbers,” she stated.

In the TikTok, she explains that, to milk a cucumber, you will have to minimize the tip off earlier than rubbing it in opposition to the minimize a part of the vegetable in round motions.

“You can already see that white stuff coming out,” she says as a white, milky substance builds up.

While the hack isn’t well-known, there are movies on YouTube that additionally present the strategy for eradicating the white substance referred to as cucurbitacin, which, in accordance to Oregon State University is the reason for the bitterness in cucumbers.

“Wild cucumbers contain relatively large concentrations of cucurbitacin and are highly bitter,” OSU vegetable breeder Jim Myers stated, “while their domestic cousins we grow in the garden and buy in the store, tend to have less but varying amounts of the bitter compound.”

According to the college, cucurbitacin is especially discovered in the “vegetative parts” of the crops such because the leaves, stem and roots, however it may unfold to the fruit.

On social media, the hack has principally been met with shock from individuals who didn’t realise it’s attainable to draw the bitterness out.

“I can’t tell if this is for real or not… guess I gotta go rub a cucumber,” one individual commented on the TikTok.

Another stated: “The things TikTok teaches me.”

However, others stated they often depend on the strategy earlier than consuming a cucumber.

“I’m from Georgia and my parents are farmers! I’ll never eat a cucumber without doing this, but we call it ‘drawing the bitter out,’” one individual wrote.