Woman shot dead in Blackburn is named as Aya Hachem, 19 | UK news

A young person who was shot dead in Blackburn on Sunday whereas looking for groceries has been described as a “truly remarkable young woman”, as police enchantment for witnesses to her homicide.

Aya Hachem, 19, a second yr legislation pupil at Salford University, was gunned down from a automotive on Sunday afternoon, close to a Lidl grocery store in the city’s centre.

Soon afterwards she died of gunshot wounds in hospital. The Children’s Society confirmed that Hachem was certainly one of its trustees. Its chief govt, Mark Russell, mentioned the charity was “deeply saddened” by her loss of life. He mentioned: “She was a truly remarkable young woman, and an inspiring voice for children and young people. Our thoughts are with her family at this awful time.”

In a statement on Facebook, the Asylum and Refugee Community in Blackburn mentioned Hachem was the eldest daughter of refugees from Lebanon. It mentioned: “Aya, one of our own, lost her life in a horrific senseless attack, randomly caught up in a shooting outside Lidl.”

It mentioned she had an ambition to practise worldwide legislation. It added: “Aya and her family are much loved in our ARC community. Our hearts and prayers are with them at this painful time especially during this holy month of Ramadan when Aya and her family were fasting.”

Labour’s deputy chief, Angela Rayner, expressed her condolences to the household and urged any witnesses to her killing to contact Lancashire police or Crimestoppers.

The chief of Blackburn with Darwen council, Mohammed Khan, mentioned the homicide had “shocked and saddened the whole community”.

It was reported {that a} automotive, regarded as a light-coloured or metallic inexperienced Toyota Avensis, was seen leaving the scene. A automotive matching the outline was later recovered and police are interesting for anybody who might have seen the automotive to contact them.

DCI Jonathan Holmes of Lancashire police mentioned: “This is a truly shocking and senseless killing, which has robbed a young woman of her life. We are determined to find those responsible – and we are asking for the public’s help identifying the offender or offenders.”

He mentioned extra patrols, together with armed officers, had been deployed in the world.

A Lancashire police spokeswoman mentioned: “We are not treating this as racially motivated.”

Anyone with data is requested to contact the police on 101, quoting log quantity 817 of 17 May. Alternatively, data could be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.