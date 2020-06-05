Woman scolds a mom for letting her son drive a toy car ‘without a license’

Bizarre video exhibiting an aged girl scolding a mom for letting her younger son drive a toy car ‘with out a license’ goes viral on social media.

The clip was uploaded to TikTok Wednesday by person @luna4boys04 shortly after the incident occurred at a California park.

The mom was filming her 4 boys zoom across the park in a PowerWheels toy car, which reaches speeds of 5 miles per hour.

But their enjoyable was out of the blue interrupted by the passerby, who started complaining in regards to the miniature car.

‘Drive far and wide, why do not you!’ the lady snaps as she walks alongside.

‘They’re enjoying. That’s what the park is for,’ the mom could be heard replying in a pleasant tone.

‘I by no means noticed a car in right here earlier than! It would not hassle me, however what bothers me is you may have a little child in right here and he would not have a driver’s license!’ the lady then states.

The mom begins laughing, earlier than saying: ‘It’s not a actual car!’

It’s unclear whether or not the lady was joking in regards to the license comment.

The mom captioned her TikTok video: ‘So what bothers her? Can somebody inform me, is she associated to Karen? Do I take my children to the DMV?’

Many viewers responded that the lady was certainly a ‘Karen’ – a slang time period for a white girl perceived to be entitled or demanding past the scope of what’s thought-about affordable.

The humorous video was subsequently shared to Twitter, the place it has been considered greater than 6 million occasions.