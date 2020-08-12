Woman says college didn’t take her seriously after she says she was sexually assaulted on campus

TISHOMINGO,Okla (KFOR)– It’s a little college in southeastern Oklahoma, and for Savannah Goodwin, participating in Murray State College was a possibility to meet her basketball dreams.

“It means everything. That’s the one time I don’t think about anything else. I just think about playing,” Savannah Goodwin stated.

Savannah transferred to Tishomingo from Finland on a basketball scholarship in fall of 2019.

In the months that followed– she ended up being near to her colleagues, however last November whatever altered when Savannah opted for a late night walk on campus.

“I was walking toward the stables to see the horses,” Goodwin stated.

It was around 2 a.m. in earlyNovember Savannah stated she felt ill and required some air, so she visited the horses due to the fact that they constantly assisted unwind her, however she chose it was too cold and began strolling back to her dormitory when she thinks somebody knocked her unconscious.

A shiner appeared when she got up.

And that wasn’t all.

“My clothes being on me differently and just different in my private areas,” Goodwin stated.

Her mobile phone, wallet and secrets were gone too.

Savannah ran shouting towards her apartment or condo where her buddy discovered her and took her inside a good friend’s dormitory.

At initially, campus authorities actually didn’t believe a criminal activity …