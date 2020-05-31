Woman rescued from burning apartment building by roommate’s daughter

The girl sometimes makes use of a wheelchair to get round, and the roommate’s daughter knew she needed to act shortly.

LANSFORD, Pa. — Flames ripped by way of an apartment Friday night in Lansford.

One of the residents in that apartment has a incapacity and needed to be rescued.

Cell telephone video exhibits us what it regarded like inside Daniel Dickman’s apartment alongside East Bertsch Street in Landsford after a fireplace within the kitchen destroyed most of his belongings.

“The whole kitchen, the dining room, the only thing I think that might be salvageable is maybe the living room and my bedroom,” Dickman mentioned.

He stepped out round 6:30 p.m. simply earlier than the hearth began to have a cigarette.

His daughter, Jamie Bauder, was inside on the time together with his roommate, who typically makes use of a wheelchair to get round.

Bauder then carried the lady out of the first-floor apartment.

“Instead of taking her walker to get her out, I picked her up and got her out because the smoke came that fast,” Bauder mentioned.

Firefighters mentioned everybody on this apartment building right here in Lansford was capable of make it out safely.

“I called for second alarm right away, which we ended up probably having about 9 companies and probably close to about 75-90 firefighters on scene,” Fire Chief Joseph Greco of American Fire Company No. 1 of Landsford mentioned.

For now, Dickman and his roommate will probably be staying with household.

“I’m just grateful that I’m here. Like I said, had it been a couple minutes later, and my daughter left with my grandson, me and my roommate probably wouldn’t even be here,” Dickman mentioned.