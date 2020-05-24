Woman Rents Cherry Picker to Sing to Seniors in Nursing Home

A charitable, gifted girl out in Chicago got to brand-new elevations to endure her objective of raising quarantined seniors’ spirits with a track … as well as utilized hefty equipment to do it.

The woman’s name is Colette Hawley, as well as she walks around expertly vocal singing to seniors that live in assisted living home, as well as that could be really feeling additional separated as well as lonesome throughout the pandemic. BTW, she does all this absolutely free– as well as she’s quite darn efficient it as well.

For Memorial Day weekend break, Colette chose to make use of a brand-new means to amuse as numerous seniors as she might in round– renting a cherry picker to raise a number of tales as she had a loudspeaker in hand to vocalize some scat vocal singing, as well as various other songs.

She creates on Twitter, “I rented a Cherry Picker to sing to seniors(close but not too close!)for Memorial Day. This is an unbelievably hard time for them. I love & value our seniors. NO ONE IS DISPENSABLE. Offering free shows to nursing homes. 💖 coco.”

Watch– it would certainly appear her kind deed was a struck with her target market … a number of assisted living home locals appeared as well as began dance. Even from their mobility devices!

Obviously, this advises us of the granny terrace serenade from a couple of weeks back, which a few other assisted living home senior citizens enjoyed to piggyback on themselves.

Welp, this delighted time’s for anybody as well as everybody, it appears. Good on her for doing it.



