Woman pleas hospitals to change COVID-19 policies

“Who is using a mask who is not using a mask none of that matters, the reality is individuals are passing away alone in hospitals every day alone, COVID or not, they are passing away”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark– One woman is speaking up after her mom defended her life alone at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Cassie Thompson is requesting a reconsideration of rigorous medical facility visitationspolicies

She states her mom does not have much time left to live and the only method she might have been with her is if it was throughout her dying breath.

“Too many to describe… but I have joy, I have joy through this,” Thompson stated.

Those are the feelings she’s felt after her mommy got a terminal medical diagnosis. Thompson dropped her mom off at the medical facility on July 4 not understanding if she would ever see her once again.