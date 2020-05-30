Woman navigates unemployment claim only to receive faulty benefits card

An Oklahoma City girl efficiently navigated the state’s arduous unemployment claims course of only to receive a benefits card that didn’t work. And this isn’t the primary time a viewer has contacted KOCO 5 News with such a criticism. Many complaints contain an inadvertent error on the a part of the applicant, which might consign them to seemingly unending assessment. Sherry Owens’ case is totally different. When Owens tries to use her pay as you go debit card that’s supposed to comprise her unemployment benefits, the system doesn’t acknowledge the card’s data. When she first acquired the card, she stated, “I cried. Because I feel like that’s a lot of pressure. Not having a job, you know you have these bills and you can’t pay these bills — that’s a lot of pressure on a person.”Owens was laid off in April and utilized for benefits the following day. To date, she hasn’t acquired any cash. She stated unemployment company employees advised her the problem might have to do together with her delivery date not matching the one within the system. But nobody advised her how to go about fixing the issue. On Wednesday, the brand new director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Shelly Zumwalt, stated she intends to rapidly course of claims and repair issues with the system. Owens had a message for her. “I do know it is your first day, your second day, you already know, however take our complaints a little bit severe. … I’m simply praying she has the fitting folks in her workplace that is gonna step up and assist and never place blame,” she stated. After KOCO 5 News reached out to the company with questions on Owens’ claim, state officers stated they’re working to resolve it and can attain out to her to work out what’s unsuitable. Meanwhile, the state nonetheless has 17,000 pending claims, down from 60,000 just a few weeks in the past.

