Woman murdered for refusing ex-partner’s advances – Middle East Monitor

The body of a Turkish woman, who had actually gone missing out on for 5 days, was discovered the other day dumped in a forest in Turkey’s Mentese district, Anadolu Agency reported.

Twenty- seven-year-old Pinar Gultekin was apparently beaten and strangled to death by her ex-partner, who has actually admitted to eliminating her ‘in a fit of rage’ after she declined to return into a relationship with him.

The young economics trainee’s murder has actually stimulated mass demonstrations in Turkey and fired up an online protest versus gender-based violence.

Turkey ended up being the very first nation to validate a Council of Europe Convention on avoiding domestic violence in 2011.

Since the start of 2020, 98 females in Turkey have actually been eliminated by guys that they understood, according to Hurriyet Daily News

