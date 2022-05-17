Negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are not going on anymore, Ki has actually left the negotiation process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko stated during a conference at the Valdai Club.

“Negotiations are not going on. “Ukraine has, in fact, withdrawn from the negotiation process. Ki did not respond to the draft agreement proposed by Russia,” Rudenko said.

He added that the decision of EU foreign ministers to provide Ukraine with an additional 500 million euros to buy weapons prolongs the conflict.

“Providing funds and direct arms supplies are delaying the resolution of the conflict, we have stated this many times,” said Andrei Rudenko.