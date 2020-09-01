Woman Killed, Son Seriously Injured In Margate Dog Attack – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami)– A Margate woman is dead and her son needed to be carried to a regional healthcare facility with major injuries after their dog assaulted them inside their house on Friday night.

Margate cops stated the attack occurred at around 9:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of SW 1stStreet

The woman was determined as Carolyn Varanese, 84. Her son, Joseph Varanese, 57, was carried to Northwest Medical Center where he stays with major injuries.

Rahem Menendez, who lives next door, stated he heard the turmoil, however didn’t hear the dog barking within.

It was simply minutes later on when the Margate Fire Rescue and cops showed up.

“When they came she was already dead and the dog was in the backyard tied up with a rope and the dog was pretty calm,” statedMenendez

Menendez states the mom and son both cohabited for several years.

He stated the dog was constantly within your house and delicately saw Joseph training the dog outside in the yard.

“It’s very surprising that she died this way. She was very sick.”

Police stated the dog was turned over the custody ofBroward County Animal Control

Authorities continue to examine the reason for the attack.