Woman killed in an apparent shark attack in Maine

The victim, whose identity is being kept pending notice of her household, was swimming off the coast of Bailey Island, an island in Casco Bay, when she was hurt, a witness informed the Maine MarinePatrol The witness included that it seemed a sharkattack

.

“Kayakers nearby brought her to shore and EMS responders were called to the scene where she was pronounced deceased,” the declaration stated.

Shark attacks are uncommon for the state ofMaine The International Shark Attack File, an international database of shark attacks, just noted one unprovoked shack attack in the state. That took place in 2010, according to CNN news partner CBC, when a business scuba diver working in the Bay of Fundy was assaulted by a porbeagleshark The scuba diver was unimpaired and caught the event on video. Officials think the shark believed the scuba diver’s video camera was food, according to CBC.

The Maine Marine Patrol is presently examining the death and no other details was provided. Swimmers and boaters are advised to utilize care in the location and to prevent swimming near education fish or seals, the Maine Department of Marine Resources stated.