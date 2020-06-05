Woman killed and six injured in high-speed police chase in Chicago

A lady has been killed and six different folks have been injured after a automobile chase in Chicago led to a deadly crash on Wednesday, experiences have stated.

The incident started when officers observed a dark-coloured jeep that was probably wished in connection to a number of crimes, Chicago police told NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV.

When officers tried to cease the automobile it reportedly fled police and a chase ensued down Irving Park on the North Side. The man was stated to have crashed the jeep close to a fuel station and reportedly seized a 2016 Nissan SUV.





“I was scared at first; I ran upstairs and I was like, ‘you know what, I’m going to get to the roof and start trying to film everything to see what’s going on. It was chaotic,” a witness told ABC7.

While persevering with to pursue the Nissan with their sirens lively, police reportedly crashed the squad automobile right into a Ford Explorer travelling north down the freeway.

A 37-year-old lady who was driving the automobile died because of the crash after she was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Centre, police stated.

The squad automobile additionally collided with one other automobile, from which all three passengers, a 62-year-old male driver, a 29-year-old and a 44-year-old, lady had been injured.

All three people concerned in the second crash had been taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Two officers had been additionally reported to have been injured in the crash however are additionally in honest situation, police informed WMAQ-TV.

The driver of the jeep was reported to be a 22-year-old male who later crashed the Nissan right into a pole in Bridgeport, police stated.

He continued to aim to evade seize on foot however was reportedly later taken into custody in “serious condition”.

Illinois State Police alleged that the Jeep was wished in reference to at the least one murder, and the incident stays beneath investigation.

“This is a devastating loss of life and our heartfelt condolences are with all those who have been affected. We are reviewing cameras and interviewing witnesses in regards to the criminal investigation into the actions taken by the offender. The entirety of this pursuit is under review and investigation COPA,” police stated in a press release in accordance with ABC7.