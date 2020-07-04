Woman Kicked By Wild Assateague Horse After She Hits The Horse With Shovel – CBS Baltimore

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A lady was kicked by a horse after she hit the wild Assateague horse with a shovel, according to a video posted on social media marketing.

In the video, posted to the People of Ocean City Boardwalk’s Facebook page, you can see a wild horse trying to find food on a person’s beach set up.

A woman nearby with a shovel, hits the horse on the backside with a plastic shovel and horse bucks her with his straight back legs.

A number of onlookers tells the woman to “watch out” but it’s too late and she’s knocked to the floor. She didn’t seem to be injured and got right back up.

You can hear a man say, “tell her to stay away from them.”

“Yeah, they are going to kick you,” another woman says.

U.S Park officials tell visitors to avoid the horses. They say feeding or petting them can be detrimental for the horses.

The incident was reported to police on Sunday, according to Chesapeake Bay Magazine.

Learn more in regards to the wild horses here.