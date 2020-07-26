Woman jumps car and mows down mob of teenagers ‘who were assaulting her boyfriend after argument’

Woman is captured on video camera mowing down a mob of teenagers who are assaulting her boyfriend with her car
- The woman drove her green car into the youths due to the fact that they were assaulting a guy referred to as her boyfriend
- The video reveals the woman in her green car striking the youths, and potentially her boyfriend also, prior to she repelled
- Moments in the past, the video reveals the boyfriend ranging from the mob after they were beat on him
- The boyfriend, woman and another woman were apparently assaulted by the crowd of 8 to 10 teenagers after words were exchanged
The video drawn from throughout the street from where the attack on the male happens programs numerous youths running and screaming as turmoil starts.
The male is seen attempting to evade the mob and running around a parked green car where the teenagers start to completely beat him.
At the exact same time, a woman in a red t-shirt can be seen holding her hands on her head, apparently worried.
It was unclear from the video if anybody was seriously hurt.
An NYPD representative was not right away readily available to state whether polices got a call about the event when DailyMail.com connected.
