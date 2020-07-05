Woman is stabbed to death before man falls ‘five storeys’ from London hotel window

Police are investigating following a woman was found stabbed to death before a man fell ‘five storeys’ from the window of a London hotel.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Bugsby’s Way, Greenwich, south-east London, shortly after 10am on Sunday.

A woman was found with serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

A man – who officers believe to have already been known to the woman – fell from a height while emergency services were at the scene.

He has been taken to hospital under police guard and his condition is being treated as life-threatening.

Witnesses are said to have photographed a broken window five storeys up on the hotel.

A local, who didn’t want to be named, passed the scene while jogging and said emergency services gathered on a ledge on the second floor.

‘I think there have been three ambulances, three police cars and something ambulance helicopter and one fire brigade… this is around 11.10am.’

Scotland Yard said they do not believe anybody else was active in the incident and also have asked a person with information to come forward.