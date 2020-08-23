Protests continuein Belarus as embattled President Alexander Lukashenko, who has actually has actually beenin power for 26 years, is dealing with pressure from within and outside the nation to resign. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports.
Home Top Stories Woman in Belarus tells CNN reporter to 'Leave, Satan'
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Chilling Footage Shows Vicious Unprovoked Attack On 60-Year-Old California Homeless Man
A scary video is going viral today, revealing a 60-year-old homeless man being completely beaten in California in an unprovoked attack, and...
Israel bans Gaza imports except food, medicine – Middle East Monitor
Israel has actually prohibited all imports except food and medical products into the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian main informed Anadolu Agency on Sunday. “All...
Acting Homeland Security chief says department does not have authority to send agents to...
"We don't have any authority to do that at the department," acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf informed CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of...
Seal fears Heidi Klum has ‘hidden agenda’ to permanently move kids to Germany
HEIDI KLUM BLASTS EX SEAL IN COURT FOR ATTEMPTS TO BLOCK HER FROM TRAVELING WITH KIDS TO GERMANY: REPORT Klum declares she 'd be...
What time and channel is the Sunday Dover NASCAR race?
What time is the NASCAR race today? Coverage of the Drydene 311 Race 2 at Dover International Speedway will start at...