Woman hit with 11 domestic violence charges

A woman allegedly bashed and stalked her partner and six-year-old son in a six-week campaign of terror.

The 44-year-old was arrested after police were called to their unit in Liverpool, southwest Sydney, about 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers were told the little boy and a 40-year-old man were being assaulted in the run down apartment block on Olive Street.

The woman, who can’t be named because to avoid identifying her son, was taken to Liverpool Police Station and interrogated.

She will appear in court on Wednesday facing 11 domestic violence charges.

They include three counts each of bodily harm and stalking and threatening harm, and five counts of common assault.