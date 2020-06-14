Woman hatches three ducklings from eggs bought at Waitrose

A woman in Hertfordshire has hatched three ducklings from eggs purchased in Waitrose.

Charli Lello, 29, bought the Clarence Court Braddock Whites duck eggs after watching a video on Facebook of someone hatching quail eggs from a supermarket.

“While I was in Waitrose, I saw the duck eggs and thought maybe they would work as well,” she told the BBC.

Ms Lello had recently been furloughed from her role being an assistant manager in a shop and thought attempting to hatch the eggs will be a good way to pass the full time.





“I was so excited for them to hatch but I still had in the back of my mind that these are supermarket eggs,” she added.

Ms Lello explained that she was doubtful the eggs would hatch.

“They have been collected, bashed around on a delivery truck, then rattled around on a trolley onto a shelf, picked up and put down by who knows how many people, so they still might not go all the way.”

However, just one month after putting the eggs into an incubator, Ms Lello realized that the eggs were just starting to hatch.

She has named the three ducklings Beep, Peep, and Meep and described them because the “cutest little balls of fluff”.

“The only reason I could try was because I am currently furloughed and have the time to raise them to an age where they won’t need me all day. Under normal circumstances it wouldn’t have been possible or fair on them,” Ms Lello said.

A spokesperson for Clarence Court farms told the BBC: ”It is just a feat of remarkably slim odds a duckling has been hatched. But we acknowledge that it’s maybe not impossible.”

A spokesperson for Waitrose added that fertilised eggs are safe to consume and are ”entirely indistinguishable” from normal eggs unless they truly are incubated.