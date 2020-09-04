Woman Harassed By BLM Rioters Reveals Why She Refused To Submit To Them

Last week, we reported on Black Lives Matter rioters accosting diners at restaurants in Washington D.C. and attacking those who refused to raise their fists. Now, one of the women who refused to cooperate with the protesters has broken her silence about the chilling incident.

Woman Confronted By Black Lives Matter Speaks Out

Lauren Victor wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post that she was having dinner with a friend on August 24 when Black Lives Matter protesters descended upon them. She warned in her piece that these bullying tactics are not effective, and that they will backfire on rioters.

“I was the woman surrounded by BLM protesters at a D.C. restaurant. Here’s why I didn’t raise my fist,” Victor explained, starting with the fact that the group did not identify themselves when they surrounded her table.

“I asked who they were and why they were marching,” she wrote. “No one would answer me. Why march and hold back your message?”

Victor described herself as a 49-year-old urban planner who actually does support Black Lives Matter. However, she added that this group went about their activism in the worst way possible, saying that it’s “never OK to…