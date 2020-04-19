Woman gives birth during car crash then can’t find the baby

Police claim a woman lagged the wheel of her SUV early Monday early morning in Lilburn, Georgia, hurrying her expectant grown-up little girl as well as a one-year-old to the medical facility since the little girl remained in labor.

It was dark as well as the roadways were damp. When the motorist attempted to make a turn, her automobile hydroplaned throughout the street then struck a visual as well as power post prior to pounding right into a block wall surface, cops claimed.

Police body video camera video from the scene reveals home windows of the SUV were broken out during the influence.

Lilburn Police police officers Cepeda Huff as well as Daniel Bride as well asSgt Matt Madden replied to the scene.