Woman gets prison time for throwing explosive into Lincoln home in fight over dad’s ashes | Crime and Courts

“None of this is an excuse, obviously, for what Miss Holmes did,” he stated. “She knows that we are lucky that no one was seriously hurt or even killed.”

But, he stated, it does offer some context. Holmes was injuring and desperate when she did it, Preble stated, arguing for probation.

Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen stated positioning a bomb in an occupied structure rates right up there with releasing a gun at an occupied structure.

“It’s just a recipe for disaster,” he stated.

Based on the nature of the crime and that Holmes was thought about a high danger to reoffend, Jacobsen stated, probation was not suitable.

And he sentenced Holmes to 2 1/2 years in prison, plus 18 months of post-release guidance. She’s currently served almost 6 months.