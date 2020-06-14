Woman finds decades-old message hidden behind her wallpaper

Charlotte Morrison talked with Fox News, saying finding the particular message made the hours invested stripping the particular wallpaper worthwhile.

She uploaded a photograph of the take note to Facebook, which scans, “If you ever need to wallpaper this room again, it will take eight rolls of wallpaper. I bought just six rolls at $21.00 per roll. I didn’t have enough (it really pissed me off).”

NEW HOMEOWNER DISCOVERS SECRET BASEMENT UNDER RESIDENCE, POSSIBLY DATING BACK TO OVER A 100 YEARS

The note had been simply agreed upon “Jon” plus was out dated Dec. 21, 1997.

After submitting the picture upon Facebook, that received above 17,000 likes plus was contributed over 14,000 occasions. Amazingly, the particular post at some point reached Jon’s family, that contacted Morrison.

“It really made me chuckle and I’m just pleased that (Jon’s) relative contacted me and I could tell him how his note made so many people laugh,” she described.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX INFORMATION APP

Since Jon doesn’t use Facebook, he was could possibly be how well-liked his message had become.

Morrison hasn’t spoken in order to Jon straight, she described. “I have spoken to (Jon’s relative),” the lady said. “She asked him questions I had asked and he confirmed them, he also told us about features in the house that was here when we moved. She said he hates social media, and I told her social media thinks he is a legend.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Now, Morrison claims she merely needs to choose what to do with the area where the message was discovered.

“We actually have been torn whether to wallpaper or paint,” she mentioned. “I originally wanted to paint, but since finding the note, I would like to test Jon’s math.”