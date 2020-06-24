Woman falls to death at North Head Sanctuary in Manly, Sydney

The death of a woman who fell off a cliff in Sydney in the first hours of Wednesday morning is believed to be considered a tragic accident.

The unnamed woman plummeted to her death at North Head Sanctuary in Manly, a popular beauty spot, about 6am on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene by her friend who called emergency services using an app on her phone.

A police car is pictured at the entrance to the North Head Sanctuary in Manly on Wednesday morning after the woman fell in what is believed to be considered a tragic accident

The friend – who was treated for shock and taken to Northern Beaches Hospital – told police the deceased woman had tripped over before falling off the cliff near the popular lookout spot Bluefish Point.

The spot where in actuality the woman fell is close to military bunkers from World War Two and the North Head Tidal Pools.

Police suspect misadventure was behind the lady’s death, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Paramedics attempted to revive the woman who fell but she was declared dead at the scene.

A report will be prepared for the coroner and a crime scene has been established.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.