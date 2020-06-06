Woman facing homicide charge after Springdale crash

One lady was killed, one other lady was transported to the hospital, and a 3-year-old lady was airlifted to a different hospital.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Thursday (June 4) at roughly 8:19 pm, Springdale police responded to a single-vehicle accident.

The caller stated a car had crashed via the fence and into the yard.

The car stopped after crashing into the east aspect of a home.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 2016 blue Nissan Altima pushed by 49-year-old Sheila Kirkpatrick within the yard together with three people that had been struck by the car.

The three people have been 62-year-old Ofelia Vasquez, 34-year-old Violet Rosales, and a 3-year-old lady.

Officers instantly assessed the state of affairs and realized that Vasquez was in critical situation and was unconscious.

An officer started to carry out CPR on her whereas different officers and paramedics rendered help to the opposite people and tended to the driving force of the car.

Springdale Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the three people that have been struck by the car to a neighborhood hospital.

Unfortunately, Vasquez died on the hospital from her accidents.

Rosales had non-life threatening accidents and the 3-year-old feminine was airlifted to a different hospital.

According to the preliminary police report, an officer requested Kirkpatrick what had occurred, and he or she stated she did not know, and he or she thought she was driving dwelling, and the very last thing she remembered was the roundabout on Don Tyson till she woke as much as individuals screaming.

The officer requested Kilpatrick if she would take a blood check, which she agreed to do and accomplished earlier than being transported to the Springdale Police Department, in line with the preliminary report.

Kirkpatrick was positioned underneath arrest for Negligent Homicide and two counts of Third Degree Battery.

This accident remains to be underneath investigation and no additional data is offered right now.

Neighbors of these injured have arrange a GoFundMe page to assist assist the household throughout this time.

