A woman who had been paralysed and suffered horrific injuries in a Russian nightclub fire has died after 11 years of agony.

Irina Pekarskaya died alone because of coronavirus restrictions, becoming the 157th victim of the Perm disaster in December 2009.

Then aged 33, she was trapped in the crowded Lame Horse club when a fireworks display went disastrously wrong and set the roof alight.

The mother-of-two sustained 60 per cent burned lungs, toxic brain damage and a jaw fracture in the inferno where dozens of others were crushed and burned alive.

Irina was left paralysed and unable to speak, and her arms and legs begun to atrophy in the wake of the disaster.

In the aftermath of the horror she was taken to Germany for treatment, but later endured an agonising and debilitating struggle with her injuries back in Russia.

‘Seven years after the fire she burst into tears when she saw her two sons for initially,’ said her mother Galina, 71.

Her family were not able to bid farewell because of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Irina has had just suffering each one of these 11 years,’ her mother said, adding: ‘I want to remember her as she was when she was alive.’

Her partner Sergey Kolpakov, then 49, had opted out for a cigarette and survived the catastrophe.

For several years he desperately sought to improve money on her behalf treatment.

After it became clear she would perhaps not recover, that he began a relationship with another woman with whom he’d twins.

The fire was caused by sparks from an internal fireworks display setting fire to wicker coverings on the walls and ceiling during a party.

Witnesses said at that time that a stampede had broken out as more than 200 guests rushed towards an individual narrow exit.

Many of the victims choked and others were crushed while they tried to obtain out in the ‘monstrous’ tragedy in December 2009.

Club co-owner Anatoly Zak, the regional fire safety inspector and the pinnacle of the business responsible for the fireworks display were all later convicted.