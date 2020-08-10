Woman dead, 6 seriously injured

A woman is dead and six people are seriously injured after three houses exploded Monday morning in northwest Baltimore, fire officials said.Baltimore City fire officials are responding to a gas explosion on Labyrinth Road near Reisterstown Road. Fire officials were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. Baltimore Fire officials said six people have been recovered from the scene in serious condition — one was taken to Shock Trauma, one was taken to Sinai Hospital and the other four are unknown at this time. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Baltimore City Fire Commander said heavy machinery is not allowed to be used in the search. Firefighters are sifting through the rubble by hand.The cause of the explosion is currently unknown. City officials said they don’t have an exact number of residents displaced as a result of the gas explosion. Reporter David Collins is on the ground and said many people who are walking around and appear to be injured are seniors. Collins spoke with Leon Phillips, who says he lives in one of the homes that exploded. He left for work at 6:30 a.m. and was not in the home at the time of the explosion.Phillips describes the house as a “rooming house” with multiple apartments. He said a pregnant woman lives in the basement of the home. Phillips said he has…
Most Popular
YHT Switch Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch/Lite,Wireless Remote Control Switch Controller Gamepad for Nintendo...
Price: (as of - Details) Wonderful Alternative Controller For Nintendo Switch! Enhance your gameplay with this wireless Switch Pro Controller from games like...
2020 election: Trump says he will deliver convention speech from either Gettysburg or White...
"We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations -...
Pregnant Meghan McCain reveals why she still isn’t sharing pics of her baby bump:...
"I'm sorry I'm still not sharing pics of my baby bump-- there are a lot of vicious things blogged about me in journalism...
Woman dead, 6 seriously injured
A woman is dead and six people are seriously injured after three houses exploded Monday morning in northwest Baltimore, fire officials said.Baltimore City fire...
Calls for probe into Beirut blast are effort to ‘waste time’ – Middle East...
Lebanese President Michel Aoun yesterday described calls for an international investigation into a blast which devastated Beirut Port and killed over 150 people as...
Lukaku breaks two more records in Inter’s Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen
The former Everton and Manchester United striker cannot stop scoring for the Nerazzurri this season Romelu Lukaku’s fine debut campaign at Inter...
Apple CEO Tim Cook is now a billionaire
Subscribe to Data Sheet, a day-to-day quick on business of tech, provided complimentary to your inbox.Few on Wall Street idea Tim Cook might...
HP Laserjet Pro MFP M521dn Mono A4 MFP Laser Printer – 42ppm, Copy, Print,...
Price: (as of - Details) Finish jobs faster, produce high-quality documents, and make scanning and sharing simple. Get set up and connected quickly....