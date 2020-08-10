Woman dead, 6 seriously injured

A woman is dead and six people are seriously injured after three houses exploded Monday morning in northwest Baltimore, fire officials said.Baltimore City fire officials are responding to a gas explosion on Labyrinth Road near Reisterstown Road. Fire officials were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. Baltimore Fire officials said six people have been recovered from the scene in serious condition — one was taken to Shock Trauma, one was taken to Sinai Hospital and the other four are unknown at this time. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Baltimore City Fire Commander said heavy machinery is not allowed to be used in the search. Firefighters are sifting through the rubble by hand.The cause of the explosion is currently unknown. City officials said they don’t have an exact number of residents displaced as a result of the gas explosion. Reporter David Collins is on the ground and said many people who are walking around and appear to be injured are seniors. Collins spoke with Leon Phillips, who says he lives in one of the homes that exploded. He left for work at 6:30 a.m. and was not in the home at the time of the explosion.Phillips describes the house as a “rooming house” with multiple apartments. He said a pregnant woman lives in the basement of the home. Phillips said he has…

Source link