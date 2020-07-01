Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot against stepfather refuses to show up in court to avoid TV

FLORIDA WOMAN HAD HITMAN KILL STEPFATHER TO GATHER ON LIFE INSURANCE COVERAGE: POLICE

Williams was charged with first-degree murder after prosecutors said she hired Perry Stanley Sr. to gun down her stepfather, 59-year-old Terrance Gibson in January 2019.

Authorities said Williams drove the getaway vehicle after Stanley shot Gibson from behind while that he was sitting in a chair at a bonfire with friends in DeLand, Fla.

Two weeks before, prosecutors said Williams increased Gibson’s insurance policy from $25,000 to $750,000, and was the sole beneficiary listed on the policy.