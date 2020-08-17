Woman charged for smashing Hindu religious idols – Middle East Monitor

A woman in Bahrain has actually been charged with criminal damage and openly insulting religious idols after she was recorded smashing Hindu statues in a store in the Juffair district of the capital, Manama.

The 54-year-old woman was summoned for questioning after the video appeared on social networks revealing her getting the statues one by one and smashing them madly while asking the store employee: “This is a Muslim country, right? Why is this here? … Does Hamad Bin Isa [the King of Bahrain] accept this?”

On electronic camera, the unnamed woman powerfully tossed 5 statues on to the ground, breaking a minimum of 3.

Under questioning, the 54-year-old admitted to smashing the Hindu statues, according to the Public Prosecution, and will be attempted in court on an unidentified date.

She will deal with charges of deliberate criminal damage along with openly insulting and desecrating products connected with a religious faith, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry stated.

Former Foreign Minister and diplomatic advisor to the king of Bahrain, Sheikh Khalid Al Khalifa, tweeted his condemnation of the females’s actions, stating: “Breaking of religious signs is not the nature of individuals ofBahrain It is a criminal activity … of hatred and is declined. Here [in …