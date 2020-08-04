GUN VIOLENCE. ALSO NEW AT NOON, A WOMAN FROM PARADISE LANCASTER COUNTY WAS STOPPED FROM BRINGING A LOADED HANDGUN ONTO A PLANE A HARRISBURG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. TSA OFFICERS SAW THE PINK AND BLACK COLORED HANDGUN WITH THE WOMAN’S BELONGINGS BEING CHECKED THROUGH THE SECURITY CHECKPOINT X-RAY MACHINE ON SATURDAY. THE GUN WAS LOADED WITH 10 BULLETS. POLICE CONFISCATED THE

Paradise woman caught with loaded handgun at Harrisburg International Airport, TSA says Updated: 12:25 PM EDT Aug 3, 2020 A Lancaster County woman was stopped from bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight at Harrisburg International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.The TSA said officers found the pink and black gun Saturday when the woman’s belongings entered the security checkpoint X-ray machine. The .22 caliber gun was loaded with 10 bullets, the TSA said.Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority police confiscated the firearm.The TSA said the woman, who is from Paradise, was cited on weapons charges.According to the TSA, passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage only if they are properly…

