Woman Caught On Camera Punching Lector During Sunday Mass At Cathedral Basilica Of Saints Peter And Paul – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A woman is caught on camera socking a lector in the face during mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter andPaul The troubling act of violence happened in the sanctuary while the 11 a.m. service was being livestreamed.

Parishioners inside the cathedral saw the attack along with countless individuals who were enjoying it on the livestream. Those who routinely go to mass there state they have actually seen the woman at the cathedral in current weeks, however the rector states he does not acknowledge her.

It was an act that sent out shock and scary through the benches at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul during the 11 a.m. mass on Sunday.

This early morning, as the 11am Mass inside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul remained in development, the lector was assaulted after getting out of the sanctuary. @ArchbishopPerez states she is okay and authorities are examining. Unclear if authorities have any leads. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/baE0G6O6pY — Joe Holden (@JoeHolden CBS3) August 23, 2020

A woman worn green was recorded on the livestream punching a lector two times as she strolled back to her seat.

“What happened this morning during our 11 o’clock solemn mass was quite disturbing, should have never happened,” Father Dennis Gill stated.

Gill states the …