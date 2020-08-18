Woman avoids injury as tree crashes onto her Framingham home

A Framingham woman is safe after a big oak tree came crashing down onto the roofing of her home and caught her within.Framingham Police Lt Patty Grigas stated policeman and firemens reacted to Rockridge Road at 10:44 a.m. Sunday for a report of a tree falling onto a home with a senior woman inside.The home comes from Barbara Murphy, who had actually simply ended up putting away some groceries when the tree crashed into her cooking area and caught her within.”We never thought about that tree falling, and I thought: ‘All the backyard is open, why couldn’t just come down that way?’ I’ve been here 50 years and this damn tree decided to fall,” Murphy stated. “At least I’m not hurt. That’s the main thing.”Frank Digiandomenico stated he saw the tree fall onto Murphy’s home and her vehicles, which’s when he and fellow next-door neighbors sprung into action.”We get her to pry a window open and we open the window the rest of the way,” Digiandomenico stated. “(Another neighbor) grabbed her, put her out through the window, where me and my son could take over from there and carry her out the rest of the way.”It is still uncertain what triggered the tree to fall onto your home.”That’s a 100% healthy-looking tree,” Digiandomenico stated. “It doesn’t have any marks of rot (nor) any signs that that tree was going to fall.”Grigas stated …

