Woman avoids injury as tree crashes onto her Framingham home

A Framingham woman is safe after a big oak tree came crashing down onto the roofing of her home and caught her within.Framingham Police Lt Patty Grigas stated policeman and firemens reacted to Rockridge Road at 10:44 a.m. Sunday for a report of a tree falling onto a home with a senior woman inside.The home comes from Barbara Murphy, who had actually simply ended up putting away some groceries when the tree crashed into her cooking area and caught her within.”We never thought about that tree falling, and I thought: ‘All the backyard is open, why couldn’t just come down that way?’ I’ve been here 50 years and this damn tree decided to fall,” Murphy stated. “At least I’m not hurt. That’s the main thing.”Frank Digiandomenico stated he saw the tree fall onto Murphy’s home and her vehicles, which’s when he and fellow next-door neighbors sprung into action.”We get her to pry a window open and we open the window the rest of the way,” Digiandomenico stated. “(Another neighbor) grabbed her, put her out through the window, where me and my son could take over from there and carry her out the rest of the way.”It is still uncertain what triggered the tree to fall onto your home.”That’s a 100% healthy-looking tree,” Digiandomenico stated. “It doesn’t have any marks of rot (nor) any signs that that tree was going to fall.”Grigas stated …
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
COVID-19 now No. 3 cause of death in US
COVID-19 is currently the third-leading cause of death in the U.S., eight months after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country. The...
Eva Longoria emcees first night of DNC, fans react: ‘The perfect choice’
"Eva Longoria is a natural. Very impressed," stated one Twitter user. AT DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION, EVA LONGORIA, JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS AMONG STARS ADDED TO LINEUP Wrote...
Indy 500 rookies VeeKay and Palou stun with pace
Despite the basic agreement being that Chevrolet was down on power compared with Honda when they ran 1.5-bar increase, which groups...
Amazon punished sellers for price gouging during lockdown. Germany is checking if that was...
Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in endless access to our journalism, subscribe...
HD 1080P Webcam with Microphone & Privacy Cover, Auto Focus Streaming Camera, Computer Laptop...
Price: (as of - Details) Camera property settings: 1. For Mac Book please use Photo Booth. 2. For Windows, please download AMcap software,...
This ‘Anti-Solar Panel’ Could One Day Produce Energy Even at Night
Scientists are ironing out the kinks for an 'anti-solar power' cell, one that can harvest energy at nighttime, even when the sun isn't shining. Instead...
Watch George Floyd's family lead moment of silence
A moment of silence is held during the 2020 virtual Democratic National Convention for George Floyd, with his brother, Philonise Floyd, speaking from Texas...