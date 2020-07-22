Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering baby in London

A woman has actually been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was discovered dead at a house in North West London today.

Police officers were contacted us to an address in Wembley at about 9.51 am to a report of a hurt baby.

Despite the efforts of the London Ambulance Service, the baby, who is thought to be less than a years of age, was noticable dead at the scene.

Following the death, a woman was today arrested and stays in custody. Next of kin are being supported by specifically trained officers.

A woman has actually been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was discovered dead at home on Preston Road in Wembley, North WestLondon Pictured: General view of Preston Road

Figures reveal there have actually been 69 murders that have actually occurred throughout the capital this year

North West Commander Roy Smith stated: ‘This is a terrible event and my ideas are with all those impacted consisting of the household and our very first responders who hurried to the scene.

‘Whilst I understand the impacts of this death will resound throughout the regional neighborhood, please be assured that we are doing whatever we can to examine and, at this early phase, are not looking for any other individual in connection with the death.

‘ I want to speak with anybody who feels they might know that might help our examination to comprehend this dreadful catastrophe– please call us on 101 and quote CAD1977 of July 22.’

Police have actually stated they are not presently searching for anybody else in connection with this event.