Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering baby in London

By
Jackson Delong
-

Woman is arrested on suspicion of murdering baby after cops are contacted us to Wembley house

  • A woman arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was discovered dead in your home
  • Police were contacted us to an address in Wembley, North- west London, at 9.51 am
  • Despite efforts of ambulance service the baby was noticable dead at scene

A woman has actually been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was discovered dead at a house in North West London today.

Police officers were contacted us to an address in Wembley at about 9.51 am to a report of a hurt baby.

Despite the efforts of the London Ambulance Service, the baby, who is thought to be less than a years of age, was noticable dead at the scene.

Following the death, a woman was today arrested and stays in custody. Next of kin are being supported by specifically trained officers.

A woman has actually been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was discovered dead at home on Preston Road in Wembley, North WestLondon Pictured: General view of Preston Road

Figures show there have been 69 murders that have taken place across the capital this year

Figures reveal there have actually been 69 murders that have actually occurred throughout the capital this year

North West Commander Roy Smith stated: ‘This is a terrible event and my ideas are with all those impacted consisting of the household and our very first responders who hurried to the scene.

‘Whilst I understand the impacts of this death will resound throughout the regional neighborhood, please be assured that we are doing whatever we can to examine and, at this early phase, are not looking for any other individual in connection with the death.

‘ I want to speak with anybody who feels they might know that might help our examination to comprehend this dreadful catastrophe– please call us on 101 and quote CAD1977 of July 22.’

Police have actually stated they are not presently searching for anybody else in connection with this event.

WHERE THE 69 MURDERS IN LONDON DURING 2020 HAVE BEEN COMMITTED
# NAME AGE DATE OCCURRENCE TIME STREET PLACE
1William Algar53Jan-03 4.57 pmNowell RoadBarnes
2Takieddine Boudhane30Jan-03 6.50 pmCharteris RoadFinsbury Park
3Krasimir Kartikov60Jan-13 8.50 amWhitehorse RoadCroydon
4Harinder Kumar22Jan-19 7.38 pmElmstead RoadSeven Kings
5Narinder Singh26Jan-19 7.38 pmElmstead RoadSeven Kings
6Baljit Singh34Jan-19 7.38 pmElmstead RoadSeven Kings
7Tahereh Pirali-Dashti40Jan-201150 amHenlys CornerBarnet
8Beverley Denahy61Jan-221135 pmWaverley AvenueChingford
9Unnamed guy60 sJan-241129 pmMount Pleasant LaneClapton
10Louis Johnson16Jan-27 4.45 pmEast Croydon stationCroydon
11Eraj Seifi46Jan-29 2.44 pmBravington RoadQueens Park
12Unnamed guy33Feb-12 3.20 pmHigh RoadNorth Finchley
13James Dowdell54Feb-17 6.50 pmSt Marks GroveChelsea
14Sundeep Ghuman36Feb-18 8.00 pm HMP BelmarshThamesmead
15Lennox Nigel Alcendor42Feb-21 6.45 amAnson RoadCricklewood
16Li-Qing Wang35Feb-251152 amMagnolia CloseWaltham Forest
17Tyler Roye24Feb-26 0.15 amStroud Green WayCroydon
18Archie Beston19Feb-29 3.40 amWood StreetKingston
19Asante Campbell24Feb-29 9.00 pmParson StreetHendon
20David Siirak27Mar-01 5.10 pmPield Heath RoadHillingdon
21Shanur Ahmed16Mar-03 8.38 amAtlantis AvenueNewham
22Ricardo Fuller24Mar-07 5.05 amIlford High RoadIlford
23Vanita Nowell68Mar-08 6.30 amBlakes RoadSouthwark
24Damani Mauge17Mar-08 8.30 pmWhitehorse LaneCroydon
25Cameron Murfitt18Mar-15 3.30 pmWoolwich CommonGreenwich
26Tracey Kidd57Mar-17 4.45 pmCharnwood StreetHackney
27Shadika Mohsin Patel40Mar-191245 amBarking RoadNewham
28Abdullahi Mahmoud29Mar-19 4.35 pmHertford RoadEnfield
29Stefan Melnyk54Mar-221250 pmSalisbury StreetActon
30Kelly Stewart41Mar-26 3.09 pmBarking RoadBarking
31Tomas Macionis35Mar-311055 pmAlexandra RoadWalthamstow
32Sonia Teresa Burton Calvi56Apr-01 4.00 pmDorset RoadStockwell
33Edgar Aguilera Daza59Apr-01 4.00 pmDorset RoadStockwell
34Maryan Ismail57Apr-06 6.04 pmPlevna RoadEdmonton
35Ralph Gibson42Apr-15 5.35 pmHuntingfield RoadPutney
36Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons26Apr-16 2.15 amAlric AvenueBrent
37Mark Baker62Apr-191157 pmPeacock CloseWalthamstow
38Jay John27Apr-251225 pmTrinity CloseHackney
39Baljit Singh37Apr-251056 pmStation RoadHayes
40Pavinya Nithiyakumar 1Apr-26 5.30 pmAldborough Road NorthIlford
41Nigish Nithiyakumar 3Apr-26 5.30 pmAldborough Road NorthIlford
42David Gomoh24Apr-261025 pmFreemasons RoadNewham
43Anthony Rooks79May-04 7.20 pmDalmeny RoadHolloway
44Yonas Haile32May-05 7.50 pmFulham Palace RoadHammersmith
45Francois Kablan19May-13 5.28 pmGreat Dover StreetSouthwark
46Jemal Ebrahim23May-13 8.13 pmRussell RoadHaringey
47Chad Gordon27May-18 8.22 pmWiltshire GardensHaringey
48Oluwamayowa Adeymi21Jun-051130 pmBrackenfield CloseHackney
49Nicole Smallman27Jun-07 1.08 pmSlough LaneWembley
50Bibaa Henry46Jun-07 1.08 pmSlough LaneWembley
51Alexander Kareem20Jun-08 0.40 amAskew RoadShepherd’s Bush
52Dawn Bennett58Jun-10 9.00 pmLewisham WayLewisham
53Mihai Gae48Jun-131158 pmWaldegrave RoadHornsey
54Kyle Kelson25Jun-19 1.12 amBrocks DriveNorth Cheam
55Wayne Hoskyns41Jun-19 4.18 pmThe ParadeBexley
56Steve Morrison30Jun-23 8.00 pmEpping RoadEpping
57Sayagi Sivanantham 5Jun-30 4.00 pmMonarch ParadeMitcham
58Imani Allaway-Muir22Jul-04 3.20 pmRoman WayIslington
59Khloemae Loy23Jul-051002 amBugsby’s WayGreenwich
60Donnell Rhule18Jul-08 6.30 pmSeeley DriveDulwich
61Muhammed Samir Uddin19Jul-10 6.00 pmAlexia SquarePoplar
62Jahreau Shepherd30Jul-111000 pmBlack Prince EstateKennington
63Dean Edwards43Jul-12 2.20 amCroydon RoadPenge
64Ahmed Yasin-Ali18Jul-15 1.06 amElmfield WayMaida Vale
65Billy McCullagh27Jul-16 3.00 amWindrush RoadHarlesden
66Peter Petrou37Jul-161024 pmVictoria RoadKilburn
67Skender Ismaili30Jul-17 4.45 amLytton AvenueEnfield
68Unnamed guy TBCJul-20 6.00 pmElfwine RoadEaling
69Unnamed baby TBC Jul-22 9.51 amPreston RoadWembley

Advertisement

Source link

Post Views: 8

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR