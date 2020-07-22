Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering baby in London

Woman is arrested on suspicion of murdering baby after cops are contacted us to Wembley house
- A woman arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was discovered dead in your home
- Police were contacted us to an address in Wembley, North- west London, at 9.51 am
- Despite efforts of ambulance service the baby was noticable dead at scene
A woman has actually been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was discovered dead at a house in North West London today.
Police officers were contacted us to an address in Wembley at about 9.51 am to a report of a hurt baby.
Despite the efforts of the London Ambulance Service, the baby, who is thought to be less than a years of age, was noticable dead at the scene.
Following the death, a woman was today arrested and stays in custody. Next of kin are being supported by specifically trained officers.
A woman has actually been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was discovered dead at home on Preston Road in Wembley, North WestLondon Pictured: General view of Preston Road
Figures reveal there have actually been 69 murders that have actually occurred throughout the capital this year
North West Commander Roy Smith stated: ‘This is a terrible event and my ideas are with all those impacted consisting of the household and our very first responders who hurried to the scene.
‘Whilst I understand the impacts of this death will resound throughout the regional neighborhood, please be assured that we are doing whatever we can to examine and, at this early phase, are not looking for any other individual in connection with the death.
‘ I want to speak with anybody who feels they might know that might help our examination to comprehend this dreadful catastrophe– please call us on 101 and quote CAD1977 of July 22.’
Police have actually stated they are not presently searching for anybody else in connection with this event.
|#
|NAME
|AGE
|DATE
|OCCURRENCE TIME
|STREET
|PLACE
|1
|William Algar
|53
|Jan-03
|4.57 pm
|Nowell Road
|Barnes
|2
|Takieddine Boudhane
|30
|Jan-03
|6.50 pm
|Charteris Road
|Finsbury Park
|3
|Krasimir Kartikov
|60
|Jan-13
|8.50 am
|Whitehorse Road
|Croydon
|4
|Harinder Kumar
|22
|Jan-19
|7.38 pm
|Elmstead Road
|Seven Kings
|5
|Narinder Singh
|26
|Jan-19
|7.38 pm
|Elmstead Road
|Seven Kings
|6
|Baljit Singh
|34
|Jan-19
|7.38 pm
|Elmstead Road
|Seven Kings
|7
|Tahereh Pirali-Dashti
|40
|Jan-20
|1150 am
|Henlys Corner
|Barnet
|8
|Beverley Denahy
|61
|Jan-22
|1135 pm
|Waverley Avenue
|Chingford
|9
|Unnamed guy
|60 s
|Jan-24
|1129 pm
|Mount Pleasant Lane
|Clapton
|10
|Louis Johnson
|16
|Jan-27
|4.45 pm
|East Croydon station
|Croydon
|11
|Eraj Seifi
|46
|Jan-29
|2.44 pm
|Bravington Road
|Queens Park
|12
|Unnamed guy
|33
|Feb-12
|3.20 pm
|High Road
|North Finchley
|13
|James Dowdell
|54
|Feb-17
|6.50 pm
|St Marks Grove
|Chelsea
|14
|Sundeep Ghuman
|36
|Feb-18
|8.00 pm
|HMP Belmarsh
|Thamesmead
|15
|Lennox Nigel Alcendor
|42
|Feb-21
|6.45 am
|Anson Road
|Cricklewood
|16
|Li-Qing Wang
|35
|Feb-25
|1152 am
|Magnolia Close
|Waltham Forest
|17
|Tyler Roye
|24
|Feb-26
|0.15 am
|Stroud Green Way
|Croydon
|18
|Archie Beston
|19
|Feb-29
|3.40 am
|Wood Street
|Kingston
|19
|Asante Campbell
|24
|Feb-29
|9.00 pm
|Parson Street
|Hendon
|20
|David Siirak
|27
|Mar-01
|5.10 pm
|Pield Heath Road
|Hillingdon
|21
|Shanur Ahmed
|16
|Mar-03
|8.38 am
|Atlantis Avenue
|Newham
|22
|Ricardo Fuller
|24
|Mar-07
|5.05 am
|Ilford High Road
|Ilford
|23
|Vanita Nowell
|68
|Mar-08
|6.30 am
|Blakes Road
|Southwark
|24
|Damani Mauge
|17
|Mar-08
|8.30 pm
|Whitehorse Lane
|Croydon
|25
|Cameron Murfitt
|18
|Mar-15
|3.30 pm
|Woolwich Common
|Greenwich
|26
|Tracey Kidd
|57
|Mar-17
|4.45 pm
|Charnwood Street
|Hackney
|27
|Shadika Mohsin Patel
|40
|Mar-19
|1245 am
|Barking Road
|Newham
|28
|Abdullahi Mahmoud
|29
|Mar-19
|4.35 pm
|Hertford Road
|Enfield
|29
|Stefan Melnyk
|54
|Mar-22
|1250 pm
|Salisbury Street
|Acton
|30
|Kelly Stewart
|41
|Mar-26
|3.09 pm
|Barking Road
|Barking
|31
|Tomas Macionis
|35
|Mar-31
|1055 pm
|Alexandra Road
|Walthamstow
|32
|Sonia Teresa Burton Calvi
|56
|Apr-01
|4.00 pm
|Dorset Road
|Stockwell
|33
|Edgar Aguilera Daza
|59
|Apr-01
|4.00 pm
|Dorset Road
|Stockwell
|34
|Maryan Ismail
|57
|Apr-06
|6.04 pm
|Plevna Road
|Edmonton
|35
|Ralph Gibson
|42
|Apr-15
|5.35 pm
|Huntingfield Road
|Putney
|36
|Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons
|26
|Apr-16
|2.15 am
|Alric Avenue
|Brent
|37
|Mark Baker
|62
|Apr-19
|1157 pm
|Peacock Close
|Walthamstow
|38
|Jay John
|27
|Apr-25
|1225 pm
|Trinity Close
|Hackney
|39
|Baljit Singh
|37
|Apr-25
|1056 pm
|Station Road
|Hayes
|40
|Pavinya Nithiyakumar
|1
|Apr-26
|5.30 pm
|Aldborough Road North
|Ilford
|41
|Nigish Nithiyakumar
|3
|Apr-26
|5.30 pm
|Aldborough Road North
|Ilford
|42
|David Gomoh
|24
|Apr-26
|1025 pm
|Freemasons Road
|Newham
|43
|Anthony Rooks
|79
|May-04
|7.20 pm
|Dalmeny Road
|Holloway
|44
|Yonas Haile
|32
|May-05
|7.50 pm
|Fulham Palace Road
|Hammersmith
|45
|Francois Kablan
|19
|May-13
|5.28 pm
|Great Dover Street
|Southwark
|46
|Jemal Ebrahim
|23
|May-13
|8.13 pm
|Russell Road
|Haringey
|47
|Chad Gordon
|27
|May-18
|8.22 pm
|Wiltshire Gardens
|Haringey
|48
|Oluwamayowa Adeymi
|21
|Jun-05
|1130 pm
|Brackenfield Close
|Hackney
|49
|Nicole Smallman
|27
|Jun-07
|1.08 pm
|Slough Lane
|Wembley
|50
|Bibaa Henry
|46
|Jun-07
|1.08 pm
|Slough Lane
|Wembley
|51
|Alexander Kareem
|20
|Jun-08
|0.40 am
|Askew Road
|Shepherd’s Bush
|52
|Dawn Bennett
|58
|Jun-10
|9.00 pm
|Lewisham Way
|Lewisham
|53
|Mihai Gae
|48
|Jun-13
|1158 pm
|Waldegrave Road
|Hornsey
|54
|Kyle Kelson
|25
|Jun-19
|1.12 am
|Brocks Drive
|North Cheam
|55
|Wayne Hoskyns
|41
|Jun-19
|4.18 pm
|The Parade
|Bexley
|56
|Steve Morrison
|30
|Jun-23
|8.00 pm
|Epping Road
|Epping
|57
|Sayagi Sivanantham
|5
|Jun-30
|4.00 pm
|Monarch Parade
|Mitcham
|58
|Imani Allaway-Muir
|22
|Jul-04
|3.20 pm
|Roman Way
|Islington
|59
|Khloemae Loy
|23
|Jul-05
|1002 am
|Bugsby’s Way
|Greenwich
|60
|Donnell Rhule
|18
|Jul-08
|6.30 pm
|Seeley Drive
|Dulwich
|61
|Muhammed Samir Uddin
|19
|Jul-10
|6.00 pm
|Alexia Square
|Poplar
|62
|Jahreau Shepherd
|30
|Jul-11
|1000 pm
|Black Prince Estate
|Kennington
|63
|Dean Edwards
|43
|Jul-12
|2.20 am
|Croydon Road
|Penge
|64
|Ahmed Yasin-Ali
|18
|Jul-15
|1.06 am
|Elmfield Way
|Maida Vale
|65
|Billy McCullagh
|27
|Jul-16
|3.00 am
|Windrush Road
|Harlesden
|66
|Peter Petrou
|37
|Jul-16
|1024 pm
|Victoria Road
|Kilburn
|67
|Skender Ismaili
|30
|Jul-17
|4.45 am
|Lytton Avenue
|Enfield
|68
|Unnamed guy
|TBC
|Jul-20
|6.00 pm
|Elfwine Road
|Ealing
|69
|Unnamed baby
|TBC
|Jul-22
|9.51 am
|Preston Road
|Wembley
Advertisement