Woman arrested for setting fire to Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died

Police have arrested among the white women accused of setting fire to the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot dead on June 12.

Natalie White was taken in to custody on Tuesday afternoon while Brooks’ family were grieving him at his funeral in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brooks was married but on the night of his death, while talking to police, he told them that he was at Wendy’s to meet his ‘girlfriend’, ‘Natalie White’.

Earlier this week, police issued an arrest warrant for a lady of the exact same name who they said was filmed on surveillance camera setting fire to the Wendy’s after news of Brooks’ death spread.

It’s unclear where she was arrested on Tuesday.

Police only named her over the week-end as one of the women involved in setting fire to the take out restaurant within hours of Brooks’ death.

Natalie White, seen in surveillance footage that has been released by police

On the night of the shooting, a woman who appears to match the description of White sometimes appears trying to set the restaurant on fire

Moments before he could be shot, Brooks (left) is heard telling police officers he was meeting his girlfriend who goes on the name Natalie White, on June 12

Brooks’ wife Tomika Miller, holding one of their children, at a press conference last week

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested her around 3.30pm.

Police haven’t revealed how they came to link the Natalie White they shared surveillance footage of over the week-end to Brooks or the arson.

No one in his family has spoken of him having a ‘girlfriend’ either.

In bodycam footage of his encounter with police, after telling police he previously been drinking, Brooks told them he’d been along with his ‘girlfriend’ and that he was going to pick up Wendy’s for them.

He told the officers he’d had one margarita when he fell asleep at the wheel in the drive-thru lane.

The officers tried to arrest him instead of let him go and he struggled, eventually reaching for among the officer’s Tasers.

He was able to grab it and try to escape from Officer Garrett Rolfe and was shot twice in the trunk when that he turned around to fire the Taser in Rolfe’s direction.

Within hours of his death, the Wendy’s was set on fire and protests erupted over Atlanta.

Rolfe has now been charged with felony murder. Devin Brosnan, the other cop, is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly looking at Brooks’ shoulder.