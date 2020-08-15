Woman arrested for 2007 fatal shooting in Universal City

SAN ANTONIO— After more than 13 years of examination, Universal City cops and the Texas Rangers arrested a woman Friday in connection with the 2007 fatal shooting of a 21-year-old male.

Lara Selders, 34, was collared on capital murder charges. She, in addition to 2 other suspects, are implicated of killing Blase Wright Jr., 21. The 2 other suspects stay at-large Friday.

Universal City cops have actually been examining Wright’s death because he was assassinated at his apartment or condo in an obvious break-in onFeb 2,2007 Investigators think Wright was shot while dealing with the shooter.

A witness informed private investigators they saw a male encounter a little gold cars and truck after the shooting that was inhabited by another male and a woman.

Investigators recognized Lara Selders as a possible individual of interest in 2007, however she was never ever spoken with, according to her arrest affidavit. Selders had a vehicle matching the description.

Blase Wright Jr, 21, was assassinated in 2007 in his Universal City apartment or condo. ( KSAT)

In 2009, cops found proof of a different drive-by shooting that used the same gun connected to Wright’s death. Still, cops didn’t have sufficient proof connecting the criminal activity to the suspects.

In July 2020, after speaking to the witness once again, they recognized Selders in a photo lineup, according …