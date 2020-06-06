Woman arrested as man dies after fall from tower block | UK news

A lady in her 30s has been arrested in reference to the dying of a man who reportedly fell from a tower block in Norwich.

Officers from Norfolk constabulary have been known as to Normandie Tower off Rouen Road simply earlier than 6.30pm on Friday following experiences of the fall.

Police arrived to search out the man, aged in his 20s, with critical accidents. Despite resuscitation makes an attempt he was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

The lady has been taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

The space was cordoned as officers being their investigations.