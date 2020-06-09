Woman arrested after yelling a racial slur in Norwich | News

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A female was arrested after yelling a racial slur at another woman the other day.
Police taken care of immediately the Starbuck on Salem Turnpike in Norwich after a woman claimed she was intimidated predicated on her African American heritage.
The victim told police a woman later identified as Holly Chalifoux, verbally threatened her and yelled a racial slur.
The incident was capture on Facebook Live.
Police said Chalifoux provided a written statement that admitted she both verbally threatened and shouted a racially motivate slur at the victim.
Chalifoux was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias.
She was released on a $25,000 bond.