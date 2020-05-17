Woman and man are found dead in their home in Joyner, Brisbane

By
Jackson Delong
-

A man and woman have actually been found dead inside a residence near Brisbane.

Officers were contacted us to a residence in Joyner, north of Brisbane regarding 2pm on Sunday mid-day.

A family member of the duo apparently found the bodies and called emergency situation solutions, 9News reported.

Once they showed up, authorities proclaimed a criminal offense scene and are presently examining the scenarios bordering the fatalities.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police informed Daily Mail Australia the examination is recurring.

Forensic groups and investigatives were all on the scene on Sunday mid-day.

Anyone with additional details is prompted to speak to Policelink on 131444

More to find.

