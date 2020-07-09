Woman, 85, who died when 65ft crane collapsed onto her home in east London is buried beneath rubble

Tributes have flooded in for a ‘loyal and caring’ 85-year-old woman who was killed when a 65ft crane collapsed on her home in east London.

Specialist firefighters work to recover the human body of June Harvey from the first floor of her house in Bow after it was crushed by the huge rig.

The crane, which had been focusing on a new block of flats, smashed through the roofs of two terraced domiciles in Compton Close at about 2pm on Wednesday.

The body of the machine was mangled outrageous of the unfinished apartments, while the end of the structure lay across right back gardens.

London Ambulance Service confirmed one person had died at the scene while four others were injured, with two rushed to hospital with head injuries and the others treated on the road.

Swan Housing Association, which was utilising the crane to create the flats, said today it would assist Health and Safety Executive in its investigation.

Sam Atkinson, 28, who was Ms Harvey’s great nephew and lived in the house with her, his mother Jacqueline Atkinson, 63, and your family dog, light emitting diode tributes today.

Basil Long, a 39-year-old housing lawyer, lives opposite the construction site where the crane came down. He said: ‘The crane fell 30 metres away. It fortuitously fell another way on a construction site. It was a genuine shock, I saw it fall. I had actually been in the bedroom during the time. There was a lot of shouting going on. I literally saw it topple over.’

He explained his excellent aunt being a ‘very looking after woman’ who was ‘loyal to her family’. He said typically the noise in the crane decreasing was thus loud this individual thought it was a new plane ramming.

He continued: ‘We are emaciated by the loss. We are extremely traumatised, extremely stunned. The very last thing you ever before think is going to take place is a new crane approaching through your roofing. It’s incredibly traumatising.’

Mr Atkinson earlier had written on Facebook: ‘Unfortunately our aunt failed to make it following the crane chop down onto home. We are extremely stunned and heartbroken. Would prefer to thank everybody for the communications and assistance. R.I actually.P June.’

He later contributed a video in the scene, incorporating: ‘Watching this particular video plus listening to the screams helps it be all seem to be real.

‘The concern and jolt of having your property collapse with you, not being as much as get to all your family members because the entire staircase is full of rubble is inexplicable.

‘Today we will begin to look for solutions into the reason why and how this particular happened. Words can’t identify how emaciated we all will be.’

Tributes flooded in under their posts, with Jade Lote publishing: ‘June had been such a wonderful lady. My mum individuals her years back. RIP June xxx.’

Family buddy Linda Martin added: ‘Sam I can’t consider this has took place. I am dropped for phrases. The injury you and mother have gone via is amazing and to consider poor June lost her life in this terrible way! Thinking of a person all.’

One witness mentioned she did find a ‘shivering plus shaking’ female being resulted in safety following she had been rescued from your second flooring by firemen who got scaled upwards ladders towards the window.

Sahana Begum, who resides a few roads away, hurried outside when she tough the accident. She mentioned: ‘I noticed someone screaming that a crane had decreased but then I possibly could also listen to someone stating ”aid, help, help”.’

At this time a few of the residents from the local community tried to ensure that the woman obtain down – including two men with ladders.

Ms Begum said: ‘As she was coming down the ladder you could see that she was shivering. She was shivering so much that she could have fallen over because she looked like she was going to miss her step.’

She said she noticed the woman was barefoot and a man gave her a pair of sandals, adding: ‘She was really shaking.’

A woman whose home was damaged by the crane said her family are lucky to be alive. In a shaking voice, the woman who did not want to give her name, said the structure’s impact felt ‘like an earthquake’.

She continued: ‘I came out of the bathroom and if I had come out a second later, the attic door which is above could have fallen on me and that would have knocked me out.

‘The way that everything fell – if my brother or sister had been in their rooms which is where it hit directly, I just cannot bear to think about it. If you could see the state of our garden.

‘My dad was walking back into the house to tell everyone ”move, there is a crane coming down”.

‘If anyone had been inside the two rooms there, they would have been completely crushed. It is just lucky that one of my siblings was at work and the other one was downstairs. They would have been completely crushed. It is all just so upsetting.’

Describing the devastation left in her home, she said: ‘There was just rubble and stuff in the doorway. There was smoke and just bits and bobs around.

‘My mum was shouting for me because she thought it had hit me. She was screaming. I was screaming back. I then realised my brother was downstairs and I need to grab whatever I can and just go. I am not sure how I managed to run downstairs because there was stuff everywhere.

‘All the smoke alarms were going off. I went to the sitting room. It sounded to me like an earthquake or almost like a stone that someone had chucked into our home. We are all just so lucky to be alive – that is all I can really say.’

She was speaking from beside a police cordon, which had been thrown up inside the densely-packed inner city patch of the capital, but still in the shadow of a large crane that loomed overhead.

Pointing to the machine, she said: ‘Why is that up there, fully loaded and just waiting to hurt somebody? Have you heard the wind and felt how bad the wind has been lately?

‘They keep on building in crowded areas where people walk and live daily. What did they think was going to happen?’

She added: ‘How can people go back in their homes and not feel traumatised? I can feel it all over my body right now. I can feel that it is not right. I feel traumatised.’

Residents have been evacuated to a nearby school and emergency services work within the cordon at the scene. The collapsed crane, which was being used by Swan Housing Association and NU living, is yet to be removed.

‘It fortunately fell the other way on a construction site. It was a real shock, I saw it fall. I had actually been in the bedroom at the time.

‘There was a lot of shouting going on. I literally saw it topple over. It was terrifying. You could see the people in the tower trying to run down as fast as they could.

‘After it came down, the site was evacuated and they got people out. I was evacuated at about 3.45pm. We got a knock on the door and said we

‘I’m still shaking. The newbuild is still being built. Thankfully I don’t think anyone was inside. The warning shouts came early enough that I think people had a chance to get away.’

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 2.42pm yesterday to reports of an incident involving a crane collapsing near Watts Grove, Bow’

She added the crane driver has ‘made it down safely’ but ‘one man, who is responding and being assisted by fire and ambulance is still under the crane’.

A few minutes later she said the man had been freed and was being taken to hospital.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: ‘This is a tragedy. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the victim who died during this incident in Bow. I sincerely hope that the four individuals injured make a full recovery.’

Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis said earlier Urban Search and Rescue crews had undertaken a ‘complex rescue operation’ to search the two properties.

He added: ‘This is a multi-agency response and is likely to be a protracted incident. I would ask people to avoid the area.’

Aerial footage showed how the huge metal structure ripped through the roof into the top floors of the homes, together with windows blowing open from the force of the impact.

Fire crews had deployed a drone to provide aerial imagery to aid the rescue operation.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said he had been ‘extremely worried’ by typically the incident, adding: ‘Council teams are on site supporting emergency services and setting up a rest centre for affected residents in the area.

‘Our thoughts are with everyone affected. Priority is to ensure safety but need answers as to how this happened.’

The Metropolitan Police sent officers to the scene after they were called at around 2.39pm on Wednesday to Gale Street to a report of a crane that had collapsed into a residential property and a building site.

Unite national officer Jerry Swain said there must be ‘an urgent, full and complete investigation into the circumstances that led to this accident’.

He added: ‘The preliminary findings of which must be released in weeks, rather than months or years, in order to ensure that similar accidents are avoided in the future.’

Work on the Watts Grove site began in 2018 where the one, two and three-bed shared ownership apartments are replacing an electrical substation building, according to the NU living website.

Swan Housing Association Chair Valerie Owen and Chief Executive John Synnuck said in a statement: ‘We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family who have lost their loved one as a result of the incident. Your loss is a personal tragedy.

‘We recognise that whilst understanding how this happened will not ease your pain, we would like to reassure you on behalf of our organisation that we will fully support the Health and Safety Executive and the authorities in their investigation so that you can receive a full, transparent answer to how this incident took place.’

A Health and Safety Executive spokesman said: ‘HSE is aware of the incident and is in contact with the emergency services.’

Neil Marney, chief executive of Marney Construction, said his company had been working on another site and he could see the crane being erected on Tuesday.

He mentioned: ‘My project manager on the site called me immediately and said the crane you were looking at yesterday being erected has just collapsed.

‘So all I could see yesterday had been the mast and the cab was on, and then I believe they started in order to add sections regarding the boom.’

The crane that collapsed was not one regarding Marney Construction’s cranes nor was that a crane upon one regarding its sites.