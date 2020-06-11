Woman, 82, dies in toilet cubicle on a Covid-19 ward after Mumbai hospital ‘runs out of bedpans’

An 82-year-old Indian woman died in a toilet cubicle on a coronavirus ward in Mumbai and her human anatomy was not found for eight days, raising alarm within the chronically overstretched Indian public healthcare system.

Malati Nehete was admitted to Jalgaon Civil Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus but the facility had allegedly run out of bedpans.

Records show three other “breathless” coronavirus patients also died while attempting to reach toilet facilities on the ward.

When the woman’s grandson Harshal Nehete, 32, called the hospital on June 2 that he was told by a ward boy that she had gone missing.

On June 4, Mr Nehete was told that his grandmother had been found but when that he visited the hospital the very next day he found this was a mistake.

“I told the health practitioners to check the toilets because my mother had collapsed in one [previously]. But no one checked,” Mr. Nehete told the Indian Express. The alarm was only precisely raised when other patients complained of a harsh smell from the cubicle and staff broke down the doorway, discovering Ms Nehete’s partially decomposed body.

“I shiver to think how she managed to get to the toilet, she could not even walk properly,” said Mr Nehete.

Five members of hospital staff have already been suspended after no-one cleaned or checked on the cubicle for eight days, despite police searching the wards.

An NGO has filed a complaint of medical negligence. Other patients at Jalgaon Civil Hospital told the Indian Express that doctors are not checking on them and a ward boy admitted “they were scared” to enter coronavirus wards.