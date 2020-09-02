Woman, 8-year-old autistic son shot in suspected road rage incident near Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON— A mom and her 8-year-old autistic son were hurt after shots were fired into the household’s automobile in a suspected road rage incident Sunday night, authorities stated.

The shooting occurred off North Featherwood Drive and Fuqua near the Gulf Freeway Sunday night.

“I’m just like I can’t believe I’m in this situation. I’m telling him to hurry please they are shooting,” stated the mom, Hilary Bustos.

Bustos stated it’s been months given that she’s been out with her household however on Sunday night, she consented to go get food with her sweetheart Jeremy Cheatham and her 2 kids, 8-year-old Dominic and 6-year-old Draya.

“I’m glad everyone got out alive (but) justice needs to be served most definitely,” Cheatham stated.

As they were leaving the parking lot they saw a beige car without any headlights. They stated the SUV beeped at them and kept going. As Cheatham drove down the road a methods they began hearing gunshots. He stated it seemed like an automated rifle.

“It was like a war zone, it was crazy,” Cheatham stated.

Several bullets went through the car, striking Bustos in the shoulder and 8-year-old Dominic in the collarbone and hand. They stated Dominic lost part of his thumb. Dominic, who is likewise autistic, might not inform them he was shot.

They stated they discovered after they …