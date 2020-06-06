Woman, 75, who spun 175 TIMES on a stretcher while being airlifted in an helicopter SUES

Lawyers for George and Katalin Metro first filed a claim in November for $2million and have now issued an official complaint against the city. accusing the rescue crew of negligence

A woman who infamously went viral when she was seen spinning 175 times while being airlifted in Phoenix is currently suing the town for negligence.

Katalin Metro, 75, was hiking off Piestewa Peak when she reportedly tripped over the train, became disoriented and needed help getting back off.

Katalin Metro’s rescue changed into a frightening experience as she was wrapped up and strapped into a stretcher and lifted by a helicopter off the bottom, and begun to violently spin 175 times at a rapid pace for a full 60 seconds while suspended mid-air.

‘Katalin expressed to City of Phoenix first responders that she didn’t want to be flourished the trail by helicopter. Despite these findings and plaintiff’s wishes, the City of Phoenix paramedics/firefighters made a decision to transport Katalin off the trail by helicopter air rescue,’ according to documents pertaining to the lawsuit, Fox 10 reports.

The couple also accuse the town of gross negligence.

‘The City of Phoenix was on notice of the potential to have a spinning event like this one, which caused injury and damages to plaintiffs if it did not comply with safety standards,’ document read.

Katalin now is affected with pain, vexation and anxiety associated from the incident, her lawyer claims.

‘Katalin Metro has incurred reasonable expenses of necessary medical care, treatment, and services, and will be needed to incur such expenses in the future,’ the suit states.

It happens to be unknown just how much in damages the couple is seeking.

The November claim asserts that Metro was taken to John C. Medical Center following harrowing helicopter rescue and a physician said she suffered swelling and bruising to bilateral eyes, blood in her external auditory canals and soft tissue swelling over parts of the skull.

As a result she was utilized in a rehabilitation unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center on June 11 and was later discharged on June 28.

Metro then started outpatient therapy, sending her medical bills skyrocketing to more than $290,000.

George Metro wasn’t sure if his wife was dead or alive as her stretcher violently spun in the air.

He was relieved to when that he met her at the trauma center where she was being evaluated.

‘The very first thing she said was, “I’m glad I’m alive.” She thought she would die when she was spinning,’ the husband told 12News.