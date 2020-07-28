Woman, 63, killed by great white shark 20 yards off Maine coast

A 63- year-old New York City woman passed away Monday after she was assaulted by a great white shark off the coast ofMaine

Julie Dimperio Holowach was swimming in a wetsuit with her child near Bailey Island, Harpswell, when an eyewitness saw her ‘dip under the water’. Experts state the shark might have misinterpreted her for a seal.

The U.S. Coast Guard stated it looked out to a shark attack simply after 3.30 pm after Holowach’s unimpaired child, who remained in a blue one piece swim match, swam back to coast, calling for assistance.

Two kayakers had the ability to assist Holowach, the previous president of devices brand name Kipling, back to coast so she might be dealt with on land. Marine Patrol states she woman was noticable dead at the scene a brief time later on.

One observer informed News Center Maine Holowach had actually seemed ‘tossed up in the air by something undersea’.

Another, Tom Whyte, informed The Boston Globe he viewed as the mom and child chuckled and enjoyed their time in the water prior to seeing Holowach flailing her arms.

After seeing her mommy vanish under the water Holowach’s child is stated to have swam back to the coast for assistance. She then collapsed on the sand, yelling for assistance, according to witnesses.

Two kayakers then went out to assist bring her body back to the coast.

Officials validated there have actually been no extra sightings of the shark after the preliminary contact in an interview Tuesday early morning.

They called the attack ‘extremely uncommon’ and stated beaches would not be closed however advised swimmers to prevent schools of fish and seals.

Holowach and her hubby are comprehended to own a residential or commercial property in the location, investing the summer season there.

Patrick Keliher of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, stated a recuperated tooth piece validated a great white was accountable for the attack.

Major Rob Beale of the state Marine Patrol included: ‘Julie and her hubby were extremely reputable people, and the neighborhood is actually at a difficult point now.’

The event happened in Harpswell, Maine

Swimmers and boaters are now being advised to utilize care near Bailey Island and to prevent swimming near education fish or seals up until more notification.

Dr James Sulikowski, a teacher at Arizona State University who carries out shark research study in New England, stated: ‘Shark interactions with people are extremely unusual inMaine My guess is that the individual (who was assaulted) was incorrect as a food product.

‘In this location of Maine and depending upon how near shore the occasion happened, my guess it was a white shark,’ he stated to the Press Herald

Sulikowksi stated a seal was bitten on Sunday in Phippsburg, Maine by a shark and passed away later on.