Woman, 46, is arrested on suspicion of aiding suicide in Lancashire

A woman continues to be arrested on suspicion of assisting or perhaps encouraging suicide after the loss of life of the 19-year-old person.

Police discovered the particular teenager’s physique and a 46-year-old woman together with serious accidental injuries at the Mercure Blackburn Dunkenhalgh Hotel plus Spa in Clayton-le-Moors, Lancashire, following reviews of issues for their well being.

The woman was presented with first aid in the scene in Blackburn Road at about 1.45am on Thursday plus taken to the particular Royal Preston Hospital wherever she is in a reliable condition.

The occurrence is getting treated since unexplained plus inquiries are usually ongoing to determine the full situations.

There is practically nothing at this stage in order to suggest every other persons are participating, said Lancashire Police.

A public spookesperson said: ‘Following inquiries, the girl has now recently been arrested on suspicion of assisting or perhaps encouraging suicide.

‘The families of those engaged have been approached and our own thoughts are usually with them at the moment.

‘A post-mortem evaluation has been performed on you but the trigger of loss of life remains unascertained.’

Anyone with info should contact 101 citing incident amount 643 of July eight.