Woman, 42, is allegedly stabbed to death in front on her two young children

Horror as girl, 42, is allegedly stabbed to death in front on her two young children – as a person is arrested after a search of the neighbourhood
A girl was allegedly stabbed to death in front of her two children at a house in Central Queensland.
Police found the physique of a 42-year-old girl simply earlier than 7.00pm on Tuesday evening at an deal with on Brae Street, Allenstown at Rockhampton in Central Queensland.
The girl died on the scene after being discovered with important stab wounds to the neck and stomach.
