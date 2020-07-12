Woman, 41, is raped in ‘horrifying incident’ near Morrisons supermarket in Failsworth

A girl has been raped in a ‘horrifying incident,’ after being adopted alongside a canal path near a Morrisons supermarket in Greater Manchester.

Police imagine the sufferer was attacked in a wooded space accessed by a close-by footpath at round 7.30pm on Friday night.

The suspect is thought to have adopted the sufferer for round 15 minutes as she walked alongside the canal path near to Morrisons supermarket in Failsworth.

The offender is described as a black man, who is in his late 20s or early 30s.

He is additionally described as having an accent.

The girl is being supported by specifically skilled officers and help providers.

Detective Inspector Louise Edwards, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, mentioned: ‘Clearly, this is a horrifying incident and we’re supporting the sufferer by way of this course of.

‘Her welfare is completely paramount to us and we are going to proceed to assist her as greatest as we are able to.

‘We are working onerous to hint the perpetrator of this vile crime and have a devoted crew of detectives following each doable line of enquiry accessible to us.

‘This contains following a number of forensic leads, in addition to exploring CCTV alternatives.

‘We would urge anybody with any data to get in contact with us – maybe you noticed one thing that did not appear fairly proper, or noticed an individual becoming this description on Friday afternoon near to the Failsworth and North Manchester areas.

‘If so, please come ahead and communicate with officers as a matter of urgency.’

Anyone with data ought to name police on 0161 8563 639, quoting incident 3074 of 11/07/20.

Reports may also be made anonymously to the unbiased charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.