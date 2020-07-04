Woman, 32, dies after falling from Formula 1 rollercoaster at Parc Saint-Paul theme park in France

A 32-year-old woman fell to her death from a moving rollercoaster at a theme park in France today.

The woman was able to over come the safety barrier on the Formula 1 ride as she sped along in Saint-Paul amusement park, near Beauvais, France.

Firefighters rushed to her aide and tried to resuscitate her, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was hurt.

In 2009, a 35-year-old woman lost her life for a passing fancy ride because of her own ‘inappropriate behaviour’ and the park was not held accountable, local media reports.

Park manager Gilles Campion said of this afternoon’s tragedy: ‘The firefighters intervened and tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the victim.’

The statement, reported by The Sun added: ‘The park area has been completely stop for visitors.

‘All the teams join the household to express their deepest sadness following this event.’

More to follow with this developing story…