The human anatomy of a 24-year-old woman has been found after she was stoned to death in an honour killing in Pakistan.

National Highway and Motorway Police found a mutilated body with severe head injuries nearby the Indus Highway on June 27.

Local police were able to identify your body of that of Waziran who lived in the village of Wadda Chachar.

It is believed the lady, Waziran, was pelted with stones and repeatedly hit with a wooden stick in Jamshoro and police are treating her death as an honour killing.

Sindh Police say that the woman’s father, Gurl Muhammed initially testified that her death had been a major accident but later retracted his statement, alleging that she had been killed by her husband Allah Baksh and his brother Kareem.

He has been seen crying for justice beside his daughter’s grave.

Both men have been and arrested and remain in police custody.

In a statement, Allah Baksh alleges that her own family were responsible for the stoning simply because they did not approve of Waziran’s decision to marry him.

A three-man joint investigation team are looking keep on to investigate the incident.

A video purportedly showing Waziran’s grieving father, Gurl Muhammed, crying for justice beside her grave after she was stoned to death in Pakistan