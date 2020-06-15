Woman, 19, who was struck by bullets was celebrating her college degree

A woman who was killed in a Bronx park while celebrating her college degree has been pictured.

Tyana Johnson, 19, was defined as the victim of a nasty shooting that took place late on Friday night.

Over the weekend, the NYPD released surveillance footage from a nearby street camera that shows the BMW driven by the alleged gunman and his accomplices.

Johnson was celebrating the end of the school year with friends at a Bronx park

Johnson had invited her friends the park to celebrate graduating from Monroe College

Two men are seen near the vehicle in the same way the shooting takes place.

As the gunshots rang out, individuals were seen running for cover in all directions while five the others clambered in to the car before it was seen to speed away.

During the commotion at Shoelace Park in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, Johnson was struck several times and died later at Jacobi Medical Center.

Johnson had invited her friends the park to celebrate her educational achievement and was to take part in Monroe College’s virtual graduation ceremony on Wednesday after earning her associate’s degree, based on the New York Daily News.

‘She was likely to further her college career,’ her uncle, Marlon Johnson, said on Sunday at a memorial to his niece erected close to the park.

‘I want my niece back. She didn’t deserve to go. I still can’t know how this happened,’ that he said.

Surveillance footage extracted from a nearby street camera shows the minute the gunman showed up with their accomplices in a BMW

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted following the deadly shooting at Shoelace Park

Johnson had been with a group of fellow teens at Shoelace Park in the Wakefield area of the Bronx on Friday night at around 11pm when gunshots rang out

‘I met her at a celebration and she’s the one that encouraged me to attend college,’ said a pal called Moi to the News.

‘When I started school, we became closer, and she became my sister. And it’s just been like that since. She’s such as the most overprotective, strongest person who I’ve known. She’s just like a mother in the group — and I think she’s the youngest in our group.

‘I would never are expecting something like this to happen,’ Moi said. ‘When we’d be sad or depressed, she would function as one telling us to obtain up, smile. She ostensibly wouldn’t allow it.’

NYPD Police Chief Rodney Harrison posted footage on Twitter of the shooting and appealed for information that would cause the conviction of Johnson’s killers.

‘Two not known males exited a silver BMW and opened fire on a higher school graduation party in a Bronx Park. This should have been a joyous occasion, but rather it changed into a nightmare,’ Chief Harrison wrote.

‘The perpetrators struck four people, killing an innocent 19-year-old female who we believe was caught in the gunfire rather than the intended target. She was struck five times, including onetime in the pinnacle. The NYPD needs the public’s assist in solving this senseless murder,’ that he pleaded.

Video footage which will show the vehicle use by the gunman and his accomplices has been released by the NYPD over the weekend

A 15-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy and 24-year-old man were shot. Pictured, police on scene

The two shooters fled in a silver BMW. Police say the motive is unknown but may be gang related. No arrests have already been made up to now.

Several other people were also shot including a 15-year-old boy who ended up being shot in the buttocks.

One other 16-year-old teen was hit in the ankle and a 24-year-old man, identified as Manny Brown was shot in the groin.

Both ended up taking themselves to Montefiore Medical Center according to the Daily News.

The remains of a nights partying were left behind as crime scene investigators were on scene

All three men are expected to survive.

Police say they believe the gunman was targeting one of the three men who were shot but Johnson was caught by the gunfire.

The gathering where the teens were celebrating the end of the school is normally an animated affair.

‘It’s often very loud and rowdy. It was a huge crowd,’ the witness said who believed there to possess been around 150 other teens all gathered at the park.